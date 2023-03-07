NUST and UNAM Khomasdal student urged to apply for Ebikes

The City of Windhoek has encouraged students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) to apply to join the EBikes4Windhoek pilot study, to promote sustainable mobility by cycling to their next location.

The municipal authority said applicants will get a solar-powered electric bicycle to use for free for up to three months and the initiative aims to cut the costs of conventional transport and to promote cycling culture in Windhoek.

“Only students registered at NUST and UNAM Khomasdal Campus are eligible to apply, and students will not be charged a fee to use these bicycles during the three months pilot phase,” added the City.

The municipal authority further said that the application period is from 20 February to 17 March and application forms are available at NUST and UNAM.