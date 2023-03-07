Select Page

NUST and UNAM Khomasdal student urged to apply for Ebikes

The City of Windhoek has encouraged students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) to apply to join the EBikes4Windhoek pilot study, to promote sustainable mobility by cycling to their next location.

The municipal authority said applicants will get a solar-powered electric bicycle to use for free for up to three months and the initiative aims to cut the costs of conventional transport and to promote cycling culture in Windhoek.

“Only students registered at NUST and UNAM Khomasdal Campus are eligible to apply, and students will not be charged a fee to use these bicycles during the three months pilot phase,” added the City.

The municipal authority further said that the application period is from 20 February to 17 March and application forms are available at NUST and UNAM.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

