Windhoek City reappoints Maanda as acting boss

The City of Windhoek authority recently announced the reappointment of Faniel Maanda as acting chief executive for the municipal effective for a further period of 6 months from 8 March until 8 September or until the new Chief Executive assumes duty or whichever comes first.

Maanda is the strategic executive for the Housing, Property Management, and Human Settlement Department.

Maanda took ver from Ms. Jennifer Comalie who acted as a chief executive officer from 1 to 6 December 2022.