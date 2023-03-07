Rainhold, Armas new Rössing Marathon champions

By Adolf Kaure.

Tomas Rainhold and Alina Armas emerged victorious at the 2023 Rössing Marathon championship which took place in Swakopmund on Saturday 11 March.

With a record-breaking number of participants estimated to be over 1000 in the 42km, 21km and 10km categories and 5km fun walk, the event was a memorable spectacle.

Tomas Rainhold, who won the 42km marathon in a time of 2:14:08, expressed his satisfaction in the way he raced. “I am happy with my time because it is the second fastest time of this event. My target [is] to break the course record next year,” he said.

The athlete stated that he will take part in more events during the track and field calendar as he gets ready for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Rainhold claimed the vistory ahead of Kefas Kondjashili (2:16:46) and Ndahangwanashgo Nghilyeende (2:23:30).

Alina Armas won the women’s marathon for the seventh time in a row and eighth overall, crossing the finish line with 2:44:33 on the clock.

“It was really fun and wonderful. I want to qualify to take part at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games because last year I came seventh at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England,” she said.

Armas finished ahead of second-placed, Risa Greyer (2:57:37) and Ottilie Aimwata (3:01:43), who finished third.

The managing director of CNNC Rössing Uranium, Johan Coetzee thanked all the volunteers who made the event a success.

The entry fees for the 42km, 21km and 10km categories will be used in aid for the development of local and especially less privileged local athletes.

The 5km fun walk entry fees will be donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia to be used for cancer awareness.

Winners of the 2023 Rössing Marathon Tomas Rainhold (second from left) and Alina Armas (second from right) are flanked by Rössing Uranium MD, Johan Coetzee (left) and Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, His Excellency Zhao Weiping (right). (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)