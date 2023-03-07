Namibia, Germany hold inter-governmental bilateral consultations on development cooperation

The Namibian and German governments concluded their consultations on development cooperation from 27 February to 1 March in Windhoek.

Both parties emphasised that the German-Namibian cooperation is coordinated with ideas and goals formulated in development strategies, notably the National Development Plans and the Harambee Prosperity Plan as well as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The consultations were held in a friendly and open atmosphere and were characterized by intensive, transparent, and fruitful discussions. Both sides highlighted the numerous concrete successes of German–Namibian development cooperation,” according to a statement issued after the consultations.

Meanwhile, the two nations confirmed their commitment to the longstanding partnership and friendship. “This is reflected in the scale of German development funding, the highest per capita input in Africa.”

Moreover, the two missions conducted a field trip to monitor projects’ progress and development impact in the areas of Technical and Vocational Education Training, Inclusive Sustainable Urban Development, Natural Resource Management, Agriculture, Integrated Land Management, and Transport.

In addition, the German delegation provided information about the priorities of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Strategy for Africa, which supports the development goals of the African Union and its member states, promotes the socially equitable and environmentally friendly transformation of African economies and seeks to address crises jointly with the neighboring European continent in a spirit of solidarity.