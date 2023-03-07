Diplomatic communities to receive their share of brew ahead of Independence celebrations

The Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, handed over a consignment of its world-class Windhoek Lager beer, to Namibian Embassies, Missions, and Consulates across the globe this week during an event at the company’s head office in Windhoek.

The consignment of 350 cases of Windhoek Lager, valued at N$100,000, will go to 31 Embassies and three Consulates and was received by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu, at the handover event.

Speaking at the occasion, NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk, thanked all the Embassies, Missions, and Consulates for the work they carry out to see Namibia reach even greater heights.

“We are honoured to be able to once again hand over a token of our appreciation to our fellow Namibians and Embassies abroad in appreciation for their valued support, hard work, and dedication in representing the interests of Namibia,” he said, adding that the annual contribution towards Independence celebrations, is the breweries’ way of sharing in the excitement that comes with commemorating the day.

Wenk also added that NBL sees Windhoek Lager as the perfect Namibian ambassador, as it not only carries the spirit of Namibia but also the name of its beautiful capital city.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Matundu, thanked NBL on behalf of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Staff Members of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), including all the Namibian Embassies and Missions and Consulates abroad, for the relations that exist between the MIRCO and NBL.

“I’m honoured to receive this donation today on behalf of the Namibian Embassies and Consulates abroad ahead of the upcoming 33rd Independence celebration and I will make sure that this valued stock will reach all the different Namibian Diplomatic Missions across the globe,” she added.

Matundu meanwhile said the donated consignment is meant to promote the Namibian product worldwide to attract Foreign Direct Investment while adding to our efforts of attracting investment to our country through Economic Diplomacy.