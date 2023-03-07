US Embassy contributes to reduced carbon footprint with solar array at new embassy compound

The US Ambassador to Namibia, Randy Berry, this week hosted a solar panel installation and sustainable design ceremony to highlight the strides the US is taking to support Namibia’s sustainability goals to lower the carbon footprint while promoting the use of renewable energy.

City of Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene, government officials, members from NamPower, and other civil society representatives attended the event held at the new embassy compound.

“Namibia is blessed with some of the world’s best solar power potential, and we are proud that the new embassy compound will feature a 403 kWP solar array that will power 50% of the Chancery’s needs. This is equivalent to offsetting carbon emissions from 87 passenger cars per year, and it represents a significant step to decreasing foreign energy dependence,” said Berry.

Over 900 solar panels worth approximately N$7,5 million (US$410,000) were installed to support the energy needs of the new embassy compound.

In addition to making the new embassy compound energy efficient, the US government in conjunction with contractor BL Harbert International has implemented other environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives, such as planting over 4000 native plants which require zero irrigation. BL Harbert International also held a lunch donation project, providing over 350,000 meals to learners.

Meanwhile, the US government has invested approximately N$310 million into the local economy with the construction of this new compound and more than 2,000 Namibians are employed in the construction project, of which 130 are women.

Celebrating energy efficiency at the new US Embassy compound, from the left, Jessica Long, Deputy Chief of Mission; David Bowing from BL Harbert International; Ramona Watts-Sutton, Director of Acquisition Management; His Worship Joseph Uapingene, Mayor of the City of Windhoek; US Ambassador Randy Berry; Jeff Grace, Overseas Building Operations (OBO) Project Officer; and Tracy Thomas, OBO Managing Director for Construction, Facility, and Security Management.