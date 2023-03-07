Select Page

‘Invest in Namibia’ roundtable held in Cape Town unpacks energy sector potential

Posted by | Mar 10, 2023 |

Namibia is well-positioned to become the energy hub of Africa and aspires to become the first carbon-neutral country on the continent by 2040, according to recent discussions held by various private and public sectors.

The roundtable discussion took place on Wednesday at the Africa Energy Indaba that is currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, South Africa.

The roundtable was held under the theme “ Namibia -Becoming the sustainable energy hub of Africa”.

In-depth conversations on the latest developments in the energy sector and about how Namibia is exploring and exploiting its comparative advantages across its energy sector and four key areas namely recent oil and gas discoveries, green hydrogen value chain, world-class renewable energy resources, and international carbon markets, were undertaken according to a statement from the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF)

Furthermore, the discussions noted that coupled with the significant discoveries of oil and gas, Namibia’s economy is set to expand in the coming years.

The EIF Chief Executive Benedict Libanda together with other speakers from both the private and public sectors discussed the current developments in the Namibian energy sector and emerging investment opportunities.

Libanda and other stakeholders further discussed the various interventions being implemented to catalyze the attainment of Namibia’s bold ambitions of becoming the sustainable energy capital of Africa.

The Environmental Investment Fund is Namibia’s response to the growing global need for green financing. Established in terms of the Environmental Investment Fund Act, Act 13 of 2001 with a mandate to raise funding for investments into projects and programmes that promote sustainable development it is currently one of the fastest-growing green and climate financing institutions in Africa.

As part of its vision to be “a recognized leader in the development and application of innovative financing mechanisms to support sustainable development and ensuring inclusive development for all the people of Namibia.

For ease of following the full roundtable discussion, follow the link: https://youtu.be/UcBswx76xCI

 

