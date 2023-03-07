Select Page

Happy feet – Namport employee initiative donates shoes to Omhanda Combined School

Posted by | Mar 10, 2023 |

Happy feet – Namport employee initiative donates shoes to Omhanda Combined School

Namport staff members from the Port of Walvis Bay recently donated 65 pairs of school shoes valued at N$9,990 to learners at the Omhanda Combined School.

The Ports Authority this week in a statement said the shoes were collected by staff members under an initiative that was recommended by a Namport staff member previously employed at the Omhanda Combined School, Eenhana Circuit situated in the Ohangwena Region.

“Our employees did not hesitate to dig deep into their own pockets for this important and much-needed drive and the 65 pairs of shoes, pairs of socks, and cash donation will ensure that we have happy feet within our education system,” they added.

Chief Executive Officer of Namport, Andrew Kanime said this project forms part of an extension of their values as a Ports Authority which is ‘Connected, Caring, Collaboration, Creative and Committed’.

Because of the success and impactful results of this initiative, Namport has decided to make this drive an annual occurrence as the entity continued to live out its corporate values within the community.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namdock unlocks its capacity, docks first client on first day of opening

Namdock unlocks its capacity, docks first client on first day of opening

13 May 2020

Not all heroes wear capes – MTC’s Ekandjo bags global accolade

Not all heroes wear capes – MTC’s Ekandjo bags global accolade

18 February 2019

Namibian short film, ‘Kegumbo Okegumbo’ joins Colours of Africa line-up

Namibian short film, ‘Kegumbo Okegumbo’ joins Colours of Africa line-up

24 May 2021

Finance Ministry warns of ongoing tax scam

Finance Ministry warns of ongoing tax scam

20 December 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<