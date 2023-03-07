Happy feet – Namport employee initiative donates shoes to Omhanda Combined School

Namport staff members from the Port of Walvis Bay recently donated 65 pairs of school shoes valued at N$9,990 to learners at the Omhanda Combined School.

The Ports Authority this week in a statement said the shoes were collected by staff members under an initiative that was recommended by a Namport staff member previously employed at the Omhanda Combined School, Eenhana Circuit situated in the Ohangwena Region.

“Our employees did not hesitate to dig deep into their own pockets for this important and much-needed drive and the 65 pairs of shoes, pairs of socks, and cash donation will ensure that we have happy feet within our education system,” they added.

Chief Executive Officer of Namport, Andrew Kanime said this project forms part of an extension of their values as a Ports Authority which is ‘Connected, Caring, Collaboration, Creative and Committed’.

Because of the success and impactful results of this initiative, Namport has decided to make this drive an annual occurrence as the entity continued to live out its corporate values within the community.