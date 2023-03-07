Historic 1000 entries for Rössing National Marathon and 5km Fun Walk this Saturday

By Adolf Kaure.

It is all systems go as Rössing Uranium and Swakop Striders running club announced their readiness to host the popular Rössing national marathon championship and 5km fun walk slated to takes place on Saturday, 11 March at Swakopmund.

The organisers of the event, which was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are excited to host road runners in Swakopmund for a physical run.

Rössing Uranium’s manager for corporate communication, Daylight Ekandjo said that this year’s event will be one of the biggest events in terms of participation, especially after being held virtual for the previous two years.

“The Rössing marathon is one of the events that road runners always look forward to. We are excited to host the event live from Swakopmund,” said Ekandjo.

According to Ekandjo, a record number of entries received were received for the event.

“We have received more entries this year than ever before in the history of the Rössing marathon, with over 1000 entries received,” she said.

The popular 5km fun walk is also scheduled to take place in aid of Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) for the fight against cancer. The event is open to all members of the public, friends, families, and pets.

Entries for the fun walk can be made at the tennis court parking area in Strand Street on Friday afternooon and Saturday morning. Entries for the marathon closed on 03 March.