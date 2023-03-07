Bank and insurer partnership offers new funeral cover to existing clients

First National Bank and Momentum Metropolitan Namibia this week announced a new collaboration that will add value to FNB clients in Namibia. The two financial institutions have partnered to offer affordable funeral cover to clients of FNB underwritten by Momentum Metropolitan.

This new product provides comprehensive cover without the need for medical underwriting, ensuring that FNB clients have access to affordable financial solutions that meet their needs.

This is not the first collaboration between FNB and Momentum Metropolitan, as the two financial giants have previously established a strategic partnership through FNB’s credit life offering, which is also underwritten by Momentum Metropolitan.

“We are delighted to expand our existing partnership with Momentum Metropolitan,” said Georg Garrels, Head: Insurance at FNB. “Our credit life offering has been successful, and we look forward to collaborate further to provide our clients with affordable and comprehensive funeral cover.”

Momentum Metropolitan’s Group Chief Executive, Sakaria Nghikembua, commented that with more affordable products, more people will be reached in Namibia. “This decision is in line with our commitment to provide innovative and affordable financial solutions to our clients, while ensuring financial inclusion of all Namibians,” he said.

The new Family Funeral Cover is a whole life comprehensive funeral policy which gives clients the choice between an Individual Life Plan and a Family Bundle Plan. Parents and extended family members can be covered additionally at a premium per life insured. All lives, including the children, will be covered for life. Furthermore, an Accidental Death Benefit is provided to the main life insured and the spouse at no additional cost. This benefit ensures that the family is financially protected in the event of an unexpected accidental death.

Family Funeral Cover is available to any citizen or legal permanent resident of Namibia who is an FNB client and can be purchased at an affordable premium. To make accessing the Family Funeral Cover as easy as possible, clients can sign up with just a few simple steps.

This innovative and convenient process allows clients to quickly and easily acquire cover, ensuring financial security and peace of mind during an otherwise stressful time.

FNB and Momentum Metropolitan said the partnership demonstrates their shared commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and affordable financial solutions that meet the needs of their clients.

Launching FNB’s new funeral cover underwritten by Momentum Metropolitan, are from the left, Lindani Mkize, Growth Manager, Broader Africa, FNB; Sakaria Nghikembua, Group Chief Executive, Momentum Metropolitan; Ingah Ekandjo, Executive Officer: Metropolitan and Georg Garrels, Head of Insurance at FNB.