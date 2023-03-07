Main road between Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund reopened

The main road (MR118) between Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund has now been reopened for traffic after it was closed earlier due to the high water levels from the Orange River, the Roads Authority (RA) said.

Accordingly, MR118 was reopened for public use yesterday, Wednesday, 8 March, as the water levels of the Orange River have subsided significantly to re-establish the traffic on affected sections.

Meanwhile, in a media statement released yesterday, RA’s Corporate Communications Manager, Hileni Fillemon, warned motorists to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to the erected road traffic signs at all times.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all motorists for their patience and cooperation during the temporary closure,” Fillemon said.

The South African Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said in a statement on Wednesday that the Orange System plummeted significantly from 108.9% last week to 102,8%. The DWS also maintained that Gariep Dam, part of the Orange River Water Supply System, has recorded a decrease from 108.8% to 101.3%, and Vanderkloof Dam moved down slightly from 109.1 to 105.1%.

“In conclusion, members of the public should kindly report any potholes/road damages at 061- 2847059/7167 (during office hours), send an email to [email protected] or via the RA Facebook page,” the RA spokesperson said.