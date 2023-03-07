Digital food voucher to soften registration for beneficiaries and distribution of food assistance launched

The Food Voucher Programme financially bolstered by the Japanese government to support 21,000 vulnerable people in Oshikoto, Omaheke, and Kunene regions were launched this week through collaborative efforts between digital enabler, MTC, and the World Food Program (WFP) at an event held in Tsintsabis.

The launch was part of MTC and WFP’s digital transformation support to the government to address gaps and limitations in existing systems for social safety nets, including integration.

The locally developed digital solution is aimed to enhance efficiencies and effectiveness in this intervention when registering beneficiaries and distributing food assistance digitally.

According to a statement from MTC, each family will receive a value voucher equivalent to N$700 per cycle effective from 31 March 2023. This will run for three cycles.

The e-vouchers are redeemable at a local shop and beneficiaries have the liberty to purchase nutritional foods of their choice.

WFP Erikah Shafudah Deputy Country Director praised the partnership with MTC and the Japanese government for bringing the WFP’s dream to light.

“We are proud that the solution is locally produced, and it is user-friendly for the beneficiaries. WFP also appreciates the contribution from the people of Japan through the Japanese government which will be delivered in the form of food value vouchers, acting as a safety net during the current global food price crisis which has lowered the purchasing power for communities highly susceptible to malnutrition and food insecurities,” said Shafuda, adding that the vouchers are meant for food items and should not be sold for anything else other than food for the vulnerable.

MTC Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation Nawa Likando cemented that while the digital enabler will continue to spearhead digital solutions for the markets, smart partnerships such as this breed grounds for impacting innovations for society.

“Through this agreement, MTC is committed to driving an inclusive Namibian digital economy. Noting the digital opportunities presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution, it is imperative to bridge the digital divide by formulating smart strategic partnerships that will drive inclusivity and sustainability through rural transformation,” said Likando.

The Japanese government is a long-standing partner of WFP’s activities in Namibia. The latest contribution brings Japan’s total contributions to Namibia to a total of US$1,700,000 since 2017.

“I would like to express my gratitude to WFP in Namibia for making the effective use of the funds provided by the Japanese Government by distributing highly nutritious food to those who need it,” said Hisao Nishimaki, Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, adding that he hopes that the contributions will help many people to acquire necessary food, much more comfortably.