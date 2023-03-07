Local filmmakers urged to submit entries for the 9th edition of AMVCAs

African filmmakers are being called to submit movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2023, for this year’s edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), organised by MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, a statement announced this week.

The entry portal is now open and closes on 10 March and all films, aired in cinemas or otherwise, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible as long as they fall within the specified timeline.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said Namibia flew its flag high at the previous AMVCAs when Hairareb walked away with the Best Movie for Southern Africa.

“This year we look forward to putting a spotlight on even more brilliant local films at the awards, therefore we encourage the industry to submit the best of their productions and expose their talent to the African film and TV industry,” he added.

MultiChoice said in a statement that the ninth edition, slated for later this year, will see the return of the social media category with an award tagged ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ which recognises the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa and also categories like the trailblazer and lifetime awards that are often emotional wins.

“The fast-rising actors in the period under review will be looking forward to winning the trailblazer award, which will mark a major milestone in their career, and the fashion-forward ‘Best-dressed’ male and female categories will also return,” they added.

To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare a five-minute-long showreel, which must be less than 300MB, and submitted on the Africa Magic website the website will allocate a unique reference number to each completed online submission

For more information visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.