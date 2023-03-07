What should replace Curt von Francois statue? – City of Windhoek requests for recommendations

The City of Windhoek has called upon residents to submit recommendations of what should be erected on the site that was previously occupied by the Curt von Francois statue.

“The proposed recommendations can be, but are not limited to, contemporary public art, statues, or monuments of local prominent historic figures,” the municipal authority said in a press statement on Monday, adding that this is by Section 32 of the Namibian National Heritage Act (Act 27 of 2004).

Submissions can be dropped off at the Tourism Office on Independence Avenue or the City Museum House along Robert Mugabe Avenue, the statement further added.

“This process follows the Council’s resolution (299/10/2022) in October 2022, which called for the removal of the Curt von Francois statue and to conduct public consultations on the utilization of the site,” they emphasised.

The municipal authority said that residents are requested to submit their recommendations in writing with a motivation thereof. “For inquires and more information contact, Grace Pujatura, Section Head: Tourism at [email protected],” concluded the City authority.