Urban Agriculture Survey to take place this month -City authorities and UNAM to undertake exercise

The City of Windhoek’s Department of Economic Development and Community Services, in collaboration with the University of Namibia, Centre of Research Services, will be conducting an Urban Agriculture Survey within the boundaries of Windhoek.

According to a joint statement from the municipal authority and UNAM, the survey will be conducted in March 2023, with a focus on backyard gardeners, residents, Regional Councillors, farmers, and other relevant stakeholders.

This assessment will guide the Council in supporting and enabling Sustainable Urban Agricultural activities, to improve urban agriculture in Windhoek through the adoption and implementation of interventions that will improve urban agriculture processes.

The municipal authority said the above is in line with the Council’s overall goal of improving the livelihoods of its residents.

“In light of the above, the residents, Regional Councillors, and relevant stakeholders are urged to provide their support and cooperation in this very important survey when approached. Enumerators will be in the field collecting data; they will be identifiable by blue t-shirts and hats with the City of Windhoek and the University of Namibia logos and name tags,” they concluded.