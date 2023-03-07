Solid academic progress basis for capacity building in crude extraction

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo regional governor, Neville André recently urged learners of Swakopmund Secondary School to take responsibility for their school work so that their skills are enhanced to ensure Namibia’s own exploration of natural resources.

He said this in the light of Namibia’s latest oil discovery.

“This country has a lot to offer in terms of resources, but it is you, the young people that must make sure that whatever you do today, you prepare the nation tomorrow.”

“We just announced the oil that was discovered. We also have hydrogen that we are starting to see. But if you do not take your education seriously and if you do not excel in education, we as Namibians will not be able to own these resources.”

“Other people, from other countries will come and process these resources and that will be because we don’t have the skilled people in our country,” said André.

The governor further encouraged the learners to make sure that they engage in activities that enhance their natural talents. “We all have some strong components within ourselves. [It is] the same thing when you look at a book. You will not know what is inside if you don’t open that book.”

“It is the same thing that I am saying [about] your responsibility, you can be someone that can be a lawyer, somebody that can become a scientist or somebody that can become a president – anything that you can become, but your responsibility is to open that character of yours.”

“Your responsibility is to open that book because you have it inside you. If you want to become a lawyer or if you want to become a president, you must do what is descent and that is to engage yourself in activities such as reading books.”

“If you want to be a lawyer, you go into activities such as the debating society.”

“If you want to be a scientist, you must go into science groups so that you get more activities. And that is a responsibility that is required of you to make sure that what is inside you is taken out, but you need to do it time and time again.”

Also present during the address, were the regional governors of Kunene and Ohangwena, Marius Sheya and Walde Ndevashiya, as well as the Henties Bay mayor, His Worship Lewies Vermaak.

The dignitaries advised the school principal, Sinvula Sibanga to prioritise discipline and pave the way for the learners to excel academically.

