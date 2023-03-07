Local investors connect at link-up event

The Namibia Business Angel Network (NABAN), held its first event of the year, the NABAN Investor Link-up event in Windhoek late last month, sponsored by First National Bank.

The Investor Link-up aimed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing among key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem.

Local business angels, aspiring angel investors, and other investors in the local funding ecosystem came together to explore new business opportunities and establish mutually beneficial commercial relationships. Experts in various fields shared their insights and experiences, providing valuable knowledge to the audience of angel investors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.

“One of the biggest angel investors in the country is the government,” said one of the speakers at the event, Managing Director of EOS Capital, Immanuel Kadhila.

He urged angel investors and startups to encourage the government to come up with a progressive tax system based on the size of a business incorporating tax brackets for small businesses. This will allow tax rates for startups to rise as profits increase.

“Money follows where there is the potential of returns,” said Vetumbuavi Mungunda, Founder of Ombu Capital and one of the key speakers at the Investor Link-up. He emphasised that potential returns should be risk-adjusted and well-explained to investors.

One of the attendees, Fernando Barnard, from Momentum Metropolitan said “I think the investors’ event was exceptional. Bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and investors is just what we need in

NABAN comprises 21 individuals from different professional backgrounds. All angels believe in the importance of entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic growth and are willing to invest their private excess money in start-ups, in exchange for shares in the company.