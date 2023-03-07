O&L Leisure reveals Mokuti Etosha’s new modern look and feel

O&L Leisure, the accommodation subsidiary in the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group has revealed the new look and feel of Mokuti Etosha after being transformed into a contemporary Africa Re-imagined, offering the ultimate safari experience and unveiled a refreshed logo, while still preserving some facets of its 32-year character and heritage.

Mokuti Etosha situated a mere 40 metres from the Von Lindequist gate entrance of the Etosha National Park, has undergone a complete overhaul over the last 15 months. Its inaugural opening is slated for May 2023, while doors will be open for guests from 5 March.

The lodge’s reception, main restaurant, and pool bar area, including a brand-new kiddies pool, have undergone a complete overhaul, now boasting a transformation into a contemporary Africa Re-imagined, offering the ultimate safari experience.

According to O&L Leisure Managing Director Norbert Wurm, the new logo encapsulated the overall identification of Mokuti Etosha.

“Mokuti Etosha is Africa Re-imagined. While we can find some familiar elements, we will still encounter an enhancement that will lead to unique, different, and warm experiences. Everything here has a story and a reason, from the buildings to the different activities and occurrences,” Wurm said at the brand reveal.

He continued that the new logo represented the colours of nature in and around Mokuti Etosha, while the magnificent sunsets and sunrises experienced at Mokuti Etosha, plus the endless horizons of the Etosha pan also featured.

“A logo that inspires tranquility and leaves space for imagination. Africa Re-imagined embraces the imperfect imperfections of nature and our people,” the O&L Leisure Managing Director said.

Accordingly, the lodge still preserved some facets of its 32-year character and heritage, such as Mokuti’s lush gardens inhabited by the much-adored squirrels and Damara Dik-Dik, amongst others.

Meanwhile, General Manager at Mokuti Etosha Etienne Fourie expressed his delight with the new experiences and adventures that the lodge will offer.

He said they intended to create an unexpected, memorable, and unique experience that guests can love and admire, as captured by their O&L Purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life.’

He added: “With the help of our designers and architects, the attention to distinctive African designs of walls, roofs, and floors is unique and this Africa Re-imagined detail is enriched by scents and sounds throughout the lodge.

We know that guests will enjoy Mokuti – which incidentally means in the bush – on a new tranquil level with raw, authentic, and immersive experiences. Once the final touches are complete, guests can look forward to the full Mokuti Etosha Africa Re-imagined.”