Puma Energy takes steps to reduce carbon footprint

Puma Energy is helping support the energy transition this year by introducing their solar energy solutions, amongst others, to customers in the mining, fishing, manufacturing, and agricultural industries, Puma Namibia General Manager, Adell Samuelson announced recently.

“We want to lead and grow in Namibia in this dynamic, fast-moving sector by putting our customer’s needs first,” she added.

She further highlighted that this demonstrates their commitment to delivering lower carbon, renewable energy solutions and energizing the communities that they serve.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we are taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint,” emphasised Samuelson.

She explained that the solar projects are just the first step, and now they aim to use the expertise they have gathered to offer lower carbon and renewable energy solutions to their larger commercial and industrial customers.

“We are planning two events for this year to meet with potential clients and explain our solutions, after having established by consulting with companies, that they want an all-inclusive service catering to all their energy needs. Partnerships should provide for renewable energy solutions in addition to the traditional fuels and lubricants,” she said.

Puma Energy Namibia has so far launched its 25 solar projects operating at their retail stations, depots, and terminals in Namibia. They stated that this volume of solar energy with a combined capacity of 781 kWp can generate an estimated 1,337 MWh annually, which will reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 1 044 tons per annum.

Other services that Puma Energy Namibia offers include an integrated fuel efficiency system e-Puma, which enables customers to conduct all their fuel business online, like placing orders and accessing statements and invoices, which is a solution for customers in the transportation and logistics sector with fleets of vehicles.

They said this offers and enables high-tech, real-time digital data updates on refueling when refueling at their stations, which makes carrying money or a fuel card redundant and offers a cross-border fuelling solution.