Select Page

Puma Energy takes steps to reduce carbon footprint

Posted by | Mar 7, 2023 |

Puma Energy takes steps to reduce carbon footprint

Puma Energy is helping support the energy transition this year by introducing their solar energy solutions, amongst others, to customers in the mining, fishing, manufacturing, and agricultural industries, Puma Namibia General Manager, Adell Samuelson announced recently.

“We want to lead and grow in Namibia in this dynamic, fast-moving sector by putting our customer’s needs first,” she added.

She further highlighted that this demonstrates their commitment to delivering lower carbon, renewable energy solutions and energizing the communities that they serve.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we are taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint,” emphasised Samuelson.

She explained that the solar projects are just the first step, and now they aim to use the expertise they have gathered to offer lower carbon and renewable energy solutions to their larger commercial and industrial customers.

“We are planning two events for this year to meet with potential clients and explain our solutions, after having established by consulting with companies, that they want an all-inclusive service catering to all their energy needs. Partnerships should provide for renewable energy solutions in addition to the traditional fuels and lubricants,” she said.

Puma Energy Namibia has so far launched its 25 solar projects operating at their retail stations, depots, and terminals in Namibia. They stated that this volume of solar energy with a combined capacity of 781 kWp can generate an estimated 1,337 MWh annually, which will reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 1 044 tons per annum.

Other services that Puma Energy Namibia offers include an integrated fuel efficiency system e-Puma, which enables customers to conduct all their fuel business online, like placing orders and accessing statements and invoices, which is a solution for customers in the transportation and logistics sector with fleets of vehicles.

They said this offers and enables high-tech, real-time digital data updates on refueling when refueling at their stations, which makes carrying money or a fuel card redundant and offers a cross-border fuelling solution.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Boreholes to address water crisis

Boreholes to address water crisis

28 October 2016

Ministry forks out N$24 million to compensate losses from wildlife conflict

Ministry forks out N$24 million to compensate losses from wildlife conflict

10 February 2023

Dundee drought relief

Dundee drought relief

8 November 2013

A cleaner Namibia is a greener Namibia – poster launch

A cleaner Namibia is a greener Namibia – poster launch

7 March 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<