Risk insurer, NASRIA assists flood victims in Ohangwena

Special risk insurance company, Namibia Special Risks Insurance Association Limited (NASRIA) recently donated N$130,000 worth of items to assist flood victims in the Ohangwena region.

The items donated come in the form of 4 water tanks each with a carrying capacity of 2500 litres and also 4 classroom structures measuring 7x7m in size.

Speaking at the donation handover, NASRIA’s Deputy Board Chairperson, Helena Kapenda said that she hoped that the worst has come to pass and the region can now go on a reconstruction process where the goal is to try and give back dignity to those that have lost it together with the shelter they for long called their home.

“We acknowledge that the very gains of this initiative will go a long way in helping our people to get back on their feet after this harsh reality emanating from the implications of climate change. This natural calamity could not have come at the worst time when our people are still reeling from the effects of Covid-19 that are still lingering in our communities,” she said.

Equally, NASRIA’s Chief Operations Officer, John Uusiku said that NASRIA was converted from an association not for gain to a public company in 2019 giving it leeway to play a more prominent role in contributing to the fiscus and subsequently the national developmental agenda.

“This has also paved way for us to be socially involved in various community interventions and this one today is just an example of how we have increased our scope as responsible Namibian corporate citizens. It is our hope at NASRIA that our donation today will go a long way in bringing some level of relief to our people who have encountered the unfortunate realities of a flood,” he said.

Since its inception, NASRIA Ltd has always been a critical player in the insurance market being the only insurer in Namibia that provides cover against damage to property and consequential loss caused by, among others, riots or civil commotion, strikes, lockouts, and labour disturbances.