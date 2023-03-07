Swakopmund and city of Gieβen launch book exchange programme

By Adolf Kaure.

A book exchange programme between the Swakopmund Municipality and the German city of Gieβen was launched on Monday, 6 March at Swakopmund’s Mondesa community library.

This comes after a partnership between the two local authorities was reached in recent years, with the goals of sharing ideas and knowledge as well as fostering bilateral relations.

Several German books have been placed in the Mondesa community library to enhance a culture of reading and add to the bookshelf of the library.

Speaking on behalf of the Swakopmund mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes, Councillor Claus Goldbeck expressed his gratitude to the Mondesa community library and the library of Gieβen for making the book exchange possible. “We know it is important to share diverse perspectives to reach the goals which we have set for this partnership,” he said.

Additionally, five cubicles were erected and launched at the library with the inscription of the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) displayed on them. They have been designed to allow library patrons to sit and relax while reading, and also for educational purposes.

Goldbeck urged residents not to vandalize the cubicles.

Also speaking at the event, councillor of the city of Gieβen, Astrid Eibelshäuser said that for the exchange of ideas to happen effectively, corporation and dialogue is needed. “The challenges we face, we [want] to face them [through] international partnerships. We feel blessed that the city of Swakopmund wants to have a partnership,” she said.

The city of Gieβen also has partnerships with other cities from countries like Israel, China and other Europeans states.

The councillor expressed her appreciation to the Mondesa community library and to the Gieβen Library for making this book exchange possible, saying that a list of books that will also be available in Gieβen to further enhance the exchange programme. “Through this we can share ideas and future growth is possible,” said Eibelshäuser.

Located near, Frankfurt, the city of Gieβen has a young, dynamic and active population of approximately 90,000 people.

The Swakopmund Municipality embarked on a visit to Gieβen in 2021, where the idea of the joint partnership was formed.

Swakopmund Councillor Claus Goldbeck and Gieβen Councillor Astrid Eibelshäuser, officially launch the book exchange programme at the Mondesa community library. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)