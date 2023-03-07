Select Page

Shincheonji volunteers heed call to assist with blood donations – Make blood donation drive a success

International church organisation, Shincheonji volunteers recently donated blood, to restore and alleviate the pressure from the depleting blood banks locally.

According to Shincheonji in a statement, 61 volunteers donated blood which is equivalent to 183 lives during a blood donation drive held in Windhoek, where the volunteers came together.

“Namibia has suffered blood shortages since the start of COVID-19 and with the increase in demand for blood donations, the Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) has pleaded for the citizens to become blood donors and for those who already donate blood to do so more frequently,” they added.

NamBTS expressed their delight in seeing so many members from one organisation donate blood at a single time.

“We are grateful and overwhelmed by the number of people that turned up to make the blood clinic possible, and even if it took time and work to put together the whole operation, it was very successful,” added the representative from NamBTS.

The volunteers said saving lives spiritually and physically is of the most importance to them and their resolve this year was to help the NamBTS by donating blood regularly and showing their support practically to save lives in this way.

“We hope to continue the blossoming relations with the NamBTS in Windhoek as the past few blood drives have been a massive success in generating blood for those who dearly need it,” concluded the volunteers.

Shincheonji is an international church organisation that has branches across all the continents of the world. The church organisation’s full name is Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony and was established in 1984.

It has branch churches across the continent of Africa including Ethiopia in the North, Uganda, and Kenya in the East as well as South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

 

