Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 March 2023

Posted by | Mar 6, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 March 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach took place with small pumps.

*** Transfer from Otjivero to Tilda Viljoen took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 16 January 2015

Weather 16 January 2015

16 January 2015

How cold will this winter be?

How cold will this winter be?

3 June 2022

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 02 December 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 02 December 2020

27 November 2020

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 October 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 October 2022

11 October 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<