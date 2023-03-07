Roads Authority urges public to utilize Lüderitz to Oranjemund gravel road as an alternative to MR118

The Roads Authority (RA) recently alerted the public that the main road (MR118) between Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund has been closed completely, and no access will be granted to any person due to safety reasons, as the water from the Orange River is covering the entire affected section.

This comes as last week, the RA announced the temporary closure of the MR118 and conveyed that as a precautionary measure, access on this route would be provided to emergency services vehicles only if water levels allowed them to do so.

“Namdeb has, however, granted permission for the travelling public to utilize the Lüderitz to Oranjemund gravel road in the interim,” said Hileni Fillemon, RA’s Corporate Communications Manager.

She said the road would be open daily strictly between 07H00 and 15H00 to public traffic but stressed that this is subject to the conditions of Namdeb. Using the road will be at the motorists’ own risk, added the spokesperson of RA.

According to her, the RA will continue to monitor the situations on DR212 and MR118, and inform the public on all the relevant media platforms.