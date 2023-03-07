Opuwo District Hospital receives medical equipment to help improve Orthopedic Rehabilitation Centre

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) recently received assorted medical equipment worth about N$300,000 from Support Ulm e.V., a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany, to help improve the Orthopedic Rehabilitation Centre at the Opuwo District Hospital.

Support Ulm e.V., established by a group of medical doctors to support medical projects globally, is under the management and guidance of Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier, together with the Haussler Group in Ulm.

The equipment was formally presented to the health ministry by Rudolf Coetzee, the General Administration Manager of Ohorongo Cement, on 27 February.

“I’m happy to confirm that, since the establishment of the partnership between Support e.V, MoHSS, and Ohorongo Cement in 2009, we have spent over N$75 million supporting a whole number of social projects, and out of this, thanks to Support Ulm e.V., more than N$62 million was on medical supplies and equipment,” said Coetzee, adding that this includes the above-mentioned donation.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esther Muinjangue, received the items on behalf of the ministry and rendered words of appreciation to the Support Ulm e.V. team for their commitment to sourcing donations of medical equipment.

According to her, the donation came at an opportune time because there is an increased number of patients with rehabilitation needs.

“Now that we shall have a state of art rehabilitation equipment unit, I wish to advise people with rehabilitation problems and needs to use these facilities without fail. This is vital, not only in service delivery provision but also in prolonging the quality, strengths, and lifespan of the individuals in our families and our community. Rehabilitation equipment is important for aiding the disabled and also for preserving good mobility,” Muinjangue said while urging the beneficiaries to take care of the equipment

Muinjangue further said any aid of medical equipment would undoubtedly enhance the ministerial responsibility of providing affordable quality healthcare services.

“This private-public partnership in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints, as well as improve access to quality health services,” she concluded.