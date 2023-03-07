Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission set for this week

The Senior Officials Meetings of the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) will be held from 7 to 9 March at the Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement said owing to a shared heritage, strong bonds of solidarity, and neighborhood, Namibia and South Africa enjoy warm and mutually supportive Bilateral Relations as reflected by the frequency and reciprocity of high-level visits and the intensive nature of bilateral Cooperation.

“Since the transformation of the Heads of State economic Forum into the BNC in November 2012, the BNC has provided an impetus to further enhance Bilateral Cooperation, as well as a platform to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern at the regional and multilateral fora,” the statement added.

The ministry said the session will review cooperation in a wide range of areas including Diplomatic and Legal, Economic, Social, and Defence Security, plus bilateral agreements and MoUs that Namibia has signed with South Africa are the hugest with any bilateral partner.

The session will be co-chaired by the Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Ambassador Penda Naanda, and the Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Zane Dangor.

Meanwhile, the session is expected to prepare the ground for the Ministerial and Presidential segments, to take place in due course.