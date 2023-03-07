New momentum in dormant Build Together Swakopmund Municipality project

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakopmund Municipality’s public relations officer, Linda Mupupa said that there is good progress in completing the unfinished Build Together low income houses in Matutura.

This comes after 319 houses were handed over to New Era Construction by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni for renovations and reconstruction during October, last year.

“The Swakopmund Municipality is proud to announce that all renovations and constructions are progressing very well,” she said adding that 111 of the 319 houses have been completed.

“These 111 houses are complete with painting. However, water and electrical connections are still outstanding,” she said.

Out of the 111 houses, 64 are prioritized to be fully completed within the next two months.

Eighty-three houses are under construction at various stages up to roof level, with 125 houses at different stages of foundations.

The contract period for the houses to be completed is 18 months and brings to end the long standing court saga which resulted in the houses standing incomplete for almost 5 years.

According to goal two of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II (HPPII), social progression includes delivering 24,000 serviced erven during the HPPII period (2021 to 2025) with initial focus on Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Otjiwarongo, Gobabis, Eenhana, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Grootfontein and Rundu.

HPPII further states that local authorities, GIPF, SDFN, Development Workshop, and private property developers are expected to play an intricate role in defining the exact scope for each location and potential other locations in Namibia.

Local authorities in towns outside the “commencement group”, like Swakopmund, will be approached to submit proposals for servicing of land which will be assessed and where relevant, included under the scope of works.