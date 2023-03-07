Old Mutual appoints Logan Fransman as new Group Operations Executive

Old Mutual Namibia recently appointed Logan Fransman as its new Group Operations Executive, effective 1 March

Fransman is an enthusiastic executive, eager to contribute to team success through hard work, attention to detail, and excellent organisational skills. He has a clear understanding of corporate governance and strategy and has training in business informatics. He brings with him a wealth of experience in information technology, communication, and innovative strategy, which are paramount to Old Mutual Namibia’s success.

Previously Fransman was the Executive for Technology and Innovation at TransNamib Limited Holding. Before this, he was the Director of the Namibian German Centre for Logistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Academically, Fransman holds a Master of Technology in Information Technology from the University of South Africa where he also completed his dissertation on multiagent systems to promote collaboration among transporters in Namibia to reduce empty running. He further completed his Enterprise Systems Fundamentals with SAP certification from the University of Cape Town and completed his Bachelor of Technology and Diploma in Business Computing at the Polytechnic of Namibia.

He further holds a National Certificate in Information Technology as well as a Diploma in PC Engineering.

“We are thrilled to have Logan onboard as our Group Operations Executive and are excited about the experience and expertise he will bring to the table. We are confident that he will help guide us towards even greater success and we look forward to him optimizing our processes, and further driving innovation,” said Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Namibia.