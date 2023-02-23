Select Page

14 students receive bursaries from Roads Authority

Mar 3, 2023

“The Roads Authority can not full its mandate of managing Namibia’s national road network if its engineering arm is not properly staffed with qualified, experienced, and professionally registered engineers and technicians,” said Chief Executive Officer of Roads Authority, Conrad Lutombi at the handing over ceremony of bursaries held at Avani Hotel on Thursday.

Lutombi said hence through the bursary scheme they are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that they equip the youth to contribute to the national, economic, and social development of the country.

“A total of fourteen students will be receiving bursaries this morning to enable them to pursue their studies here in Namibia and other countries in the SADC Region,” he added.

Lutombi said the bursaries are for computer science, civil, and electronic engineering fields, valued at approximately N$86,500 per student per year.

“This amount covers tuition, accommodation, meals, textbooks, and a monthly allowance, thus in total, we are investing approximately N$1.23 million annually for the next 5 years to cover the expenses of these deserving bursary recipients,” said Lutombi.

He congratulated all the bursary recipients and encouraged them to use this opportunity as a stepping stone to greater heights.

“You all have accomplished one milestone in your life with completing school, you are entering another important phase and we want to support you in every way to prepare you,” he said.

The Road Authority Bursary Scheme was launched in 2003 and to date, a total of approximately N$29 million has been invested in 135 students covering their tuition fees, textbooks, study materials, accommodation, pocket money, medical aid, transport allowance, and other miscellaneous expenses.

 

