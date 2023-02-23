Select Page

NAMFISA collects Diamond Arrow for good governance and ethical conduct

Mar 3, 2023

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) bagged another PMR Diamond Arrow award for conduting its business as financial services regulator in an ethical manner.

NAMFISA Chief Executive, Kenneth Matomola congratulated his staff and the organisation’s stakeholders for the part they played in collecting the accolade. “Ethical conduct is enshrined in our corporate values and operational policies,” he said.

In a statement announcing the award, the regulator said its opeations are premised on good corporate governance, stakeholder engagement and operational efficiency.

“NAMFISA values stakeholder engagement that allows for improvement in the non-banking financial services sector and delivery of qualitative supervisory and advisory services. This can only happen in an environment where ethical behaviour is practiced, and values such as accountability and integrity are upheld.”

 

