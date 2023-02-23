Select Page

Locally designed dress showcases at Finnish Independence Day Ball

Posted by | Mar 3, 2023 |

Locally designed dress showcases at Finnish Independence Day Ball

A dress designed by Ndeumona Renatte Kandongo from Windhoek was showcased at the most viewed celebration in Finland, the Independence Day Ball hosted by the Finnish President on 6 December.

The annual celebrations were broadcasted live and viewed by approximately 3,1 million Finns, a statement released this week said.

According to the statement further, after the event, the dress was widely featured in the Finnish media.

The dress was worn by Mrs. Dorené Valkonen (previously Doise), the Namibian wife of the Finnish Member of Parliament, Mr. Ville Valkonen. The dress symbolized Namibian nature: the dunes, the welwitschia, and the sunset.

”It was an honour to wear such a masterpiece and make our beautiful country known in Europe,” said Mrs. Valkonen.

Ville Valkonen is also the chairperson of the Finnish-Namibian Friendship Group of the Finnish Parliament.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Economist journalist blessed with new baby girl

Economist journalist blessed with new baby girl

15 December 2020

2018 Football World Cup fever kicks in – MultiChoice to screen all 64 World Cup matches

2018 Football World Cup fever kicks in – MultiChoice to screen all 64 World Cup matches

13 June 2018

Processes and functions of the rent control board handed over to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development

Processes and functions of the rent control board handed over to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development

28 October 2020

CBD revival, another mall to be renovated

CBD revival, another mall to be renovated

24 February 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<