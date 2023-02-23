Locally designed dress showcases at Finnish Independence Day Ball

A dress designed by Ndeumona Renatte Kandongo from Windhoek was showcased at the most viewed celebration in Finland, the Independence Day Ball hosted by the Finnish President on 6 December.

The annual celebrations were broadcasted live and viewed by approximately 3,1 million Finns, a statement released this week said.

According to the statement further, after the event, the dress was widely featured in the Finnish media.

The dress was worn by Mrs. Dorené Valkonen (previously Doise), the Namibian wife of the Finnish Member of Parliament, Mr. Ville Valkonen. The dress symbolized Namibian nature: the dunes, the welwitschia, and the sunset.

”It was an honour to wear such a masterpiece and make our beautiful country known in Europe,” said Mrs. Valkonen.

Ville Valkonen is also the chairperson of the Finnish-Namibian Friendship Group of the Finnish Parliament.