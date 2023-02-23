Independence Day celebrations to be held in Outapi

The official celebrations of the 33rd Independence anniversary this year will be held in Outapi in the Omusati Region on 21 March, under the theme, ‘A people United for Prosperity’.

The Executive Director at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Audrin Mathe in a statement this week said HE. Dr. Hage Geingob will deliver the keynote address.

“Preparations are under-way for this year’s celebrations and we wish to invite Namibians from all parts of the country to come together and celebrate the selfless acts of sacrifice whilst reaffirming our unity and patriotism that foster pride and duty towards the prosperity of our nation,” he added.

He further said that the event will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the Ministry of information and Communication Technology, NEPC, NBC, and NAMPA, moreover, the event will be broadcast live on NBC TV and Radio language services.

“The public will be treated to various cultural and music performances and other entertainment activities and like other national events, Independence Day celebrations are held in the regions on a rational basis and the last celebration was held in Swakopmund, Erongo Region in 2022,” he emphasised.

Celebrated every year on 21 March, Namibia’s Independence Day is marked to celebrate the nation’s freedom, independence, sovereignty, and self-determination. It was on this day that Namibia gained her freedom from the then South African colonial regime, under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 435, after a bitter and protracted armed liberation struggle.