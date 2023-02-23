Swakopmund’s MTC Dome to host 2023 NAMAs after two-year absence

By Adolf Kaure.

After a two-year absence, this year’s Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) will be hosted at Swakopmund’s the MTC Dome, the venue’s spokesperson Sugnet Smit recenlty confirmed.

Speaking during a telephonic interview, Smit said that the The MTC Dome will merely serve as a venue and that they are not part of the official sponsors.

“We are just providing the venue for the event and not part of the sponsors,” she said.

Previously, the NAMAs were hosted as a joint collaboration between MTC and the national broadcaster, Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). However, since telecommunications provider MTC opted out of renewing their contract to co-sponsor the event in 2020, NBC has taken over the entity’s sole sponsor.

“MTC holds the title rights of the Dome, that is why the venue is known as the MTC Dome,” Smit clarified.

It has not yet been disclosed how much funds will be ploughed into organizing the event, nor the date on which the event will be hosted, as that will be revealed at a later stage.

The NAMAs last took place in Swakopmund at the same venue in 2020, where the dynamic trio PDK won the Song of the Year award for their hit “Saka” with Gazza winning the coveted Artist of the Decade accolade.

The Namibia Annual Music Awards was established in 2011. Artists receive recognition in various categories, walking away with trophies, cash prizes, sponsorships and endorsements.

The NAMAs were previously held at the MTC Dome in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The event has attracted international acts of note in the past like Roberto from Zambia as well as Babes Wodumo, Destruction Boys, Emtee, Saudi and Rebecca Malope from South Africa gracing the stage with memorable performances.

(Photograph of the MTC Dome in Swakopmund by Adolf Kaure)