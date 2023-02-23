Project to transform management of production systems within Miombo-Mopane Woodlands launched

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and launched a project to transform the management of production systems within Namibia’s Miombo-Mopane Woodlands using an ‘integrated landscape approach’ that is focused on avoiding, reducing and reversing land degradation.

The project, launched on Thursday, was implemented by the Ministries of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism as a lead implementer and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform with technical assistance from the United Nations’ FAO.

Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, in a speech read on his behalf by the Executive Director of MEFT, Teofilus Nghitila at the launch of the Namibia Dryland Sustainable Landscape Impacts Programme (DSL-IP) Project, said the event marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Namibian chapter of the Dryland Sustainable Land Management Impact Project.

The project, titled “Integrated landscape management to reduce, reverse and avoid further degradation and support the sustainable use of natural resources in the Mopane-Miombo belt of Northern Namibia,” is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to the tune of over US$6 million with the government contributing over US$172 million in co-financing.

Shifeta noted that the United Nations General Assembly declared 2021-2030 as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

“This call to action has the purpose of recognizing the need to massively accelerate global restoration of degraded ecosystems, to fight the climate heating crisis, enhance food security, provide clean water, and protect biodiversity on the planet,” he said.

“The scale of restoration will be key, for example, the Bonn Challenge has the goal to restore 350 million hectares (almost the size of India) of degraded terrestrial ecosystems by 2030,” the minister said in a statement.

According to Shifeta, the Miombo-Mopane Woodland Ecoregion in the Okavango and Kunene basins is facing extensive degradation. He further explained that the causes of this are deforestation, unsustainable land use, and production practices, coupled with poverty and worsened by the impacts of global climate change.

The Miombo-Mopane Woodland Ecoregion supports many rural communities that rely on naturally resilient ecosystems for food, nutrition, shelter, medicine, fiber, and the availability of water.

Shifeta also noted that the project was implemented as part of the government’s commitment to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification’s goal to attain Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) by 2040.

Moreover, the minister said the co-financed project is expected to cover three components.

The three components include the enabling environment in terms of policy, regulatory, planning, and participatory frameworks, including the preparation of Integrated Land-Use Plans (ILUPs) for each of the target landscapes; the practical application of such frameworks, particularly implementing the ILUPs in their respective landscapes using sustainable land and forest management practices to ‘avoid, reduce and reverse’ land degradation across a mosaic of land-use systems; and knowledge, learning, and collaboration on LDN-related matters, as well as monitoring and reporting.

The assistant FAO Representative in Namibia, Ferdinand Mwapopi, said Namibia’s expression of interest was selected as second best in almost 20 concept notes after Mongolia. He also said the project management unit, induction, and onboarding sessions took place this year.

“This is a five-year journey that offers a catalytic country-driven and innovative outlook on how to avoid reduced and reversed land degradation and deforestation of our ecosystem. This is also a Namibian project to be implemented by Namibians that will benefit locals,” Mwapopi said.

Shifeta revealed that the project focal areas are in parts of the Oshikoto, Omusati, and Kavango East regions, where their assessment revealed land degradation is the greatest over the next five years.

He said the project would guide local government officials in demonstrating how Land Degradation Neutrality can be achieved through the adoption of sustainable, integrated management of multi-use Miombo-Mopane dryland landscapes in parts of the selected regions.

The government, according to him, has reached a major milestone in the implementation of the project.

“By targeting Miombo-Mopane landscapes, the project will directly contribute to Namibia’s efforts to achieve its LDN targets, as well as other related targets at the national level that are currently embedded in thematic and sectoral policies of the National Development Plan 5, including climate change, resilience, agricultural production, forest management and rural value chain development at decentralized levels,” he added.

Kavango East Governor Bonifatius Wakudumo meanwhile appealed to the residents of his region to ensure that together and develop mechanisms and strategies to overcome most of the environmental problems through this project.