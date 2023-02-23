Namibia to commemorate World Engineering Day at NUST

The Engineering Council of Namibia (ECN) is inviting stakeholders to join them in commemorating Engineering Day on 3 March from 09:30 at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), in the Mining Auditorium of the Engineering Building.

World Engineering Day is commemorated every 4 March, but the Council will celebrate it a day earlier with the official hashtag for Namibia being #WEDNamibia2023.

Registrar at the Council, Engineer Charles Mukwaso said as an international event nude the auspices of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations and UNESCO, World Engineering Day has celebrated worldwide annually in recognition of the immense contributions of engineers and the engineering profession to the development and advancement of the world.

“This year’s worldwide theme is ‘Engineering the Cities of the future’ and as the statutory and regulatory professional body for the engineering profession in the country, established by the Engineering Profession Act invite and encourage those who can join us in this grand commemoration,” added Mukwaso.

Mukwaso meanwhile looks forward to everyone’s presence and to having a great and inspiring Namibia World Engineering Day 2023.