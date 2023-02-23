Select Page

City of Windhoek to undertake feasibility study in Groot Aub

Posted by | Mar 2, 2023 |

The City of Windhoek is undertaking a feasibility study for sand mining operations in Groot Aub, to gain an understanding of the current sand mining operations in the area and the associated socio-economic and environmental impacts.

The municipal authority in a statement on 1 March said that the meeting will take place on 4 March at the Windhoek Rural Constituency Office in Groot Aub Settlement from 11:00 to 14:00, to allow residents to take part in the study and provide their views.

“The study will recommend measures and policy directors to the Council that will improve current operations and promotes sustainability,” they added. For more information contact Martin Shikongo at 061 290 2025 or [email protected]

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

