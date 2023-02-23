City of Windhoek to undertake feasibility study in Groot Aub

The City of Windhoek is undertaking a feasibility study for sand mining operations in Groot Aub, to gain an understanding of the current sand mining operations in the area and the associated socio-economic and environmental impacts.

The municipal authority in a statement on 1 March said that the meeting will take place on 4 March at the Windhoek Rural Constituency Office in Groot Aub Settlement from 11:00 to 14:00, to allow residents to take part in the study and provide their views.

“The study will recommend measures and policy directors to the Council that will improve current operations and promotes sustainability,” they added. For more information contact Martin Shikongo at 061 290 2025 or [email protected]