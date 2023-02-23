Select Page

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Range Rover offers two electric hybrids, pushing torque to an astounding 640 Nm

Range Rover offers two electric hybrids, pushing torque to an astounding 640 Nm

13 March 2019

Ford, VW ink agreements for joint projects on commercial vehicles, EVs, autonomous driving

Ford, VW ink agreements for joint projects on commercial vehicles, EVs, autonomous driving

11 June 2020

Land Rover releases Landmark Edition of the Discovery to celebrate 30 successful years

Land Rover releases Landmark Edition of the Discovery to celebrate 30 successful years

17 April 2019

Mercedes C-Class tops the resale charts but no luxury sedan can compete with a bakkie

Mercedes C-Class tops the resale charts but no luxury sedan can compete with a bakkie

31 October 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<