Training at COSDEC Tsumeb supported by Dundee Precious Metals

The Community Skills Development Centre (COSDEC) in Tsumeb received a donation from the Dundee Precious Metals Community Trust of cooking utensils and sewing machines, to help the centre conduct training in a wider range of disciplines.

The equipment, valued at just over N$100,000 was presented by the Trust’s chairman, Mr Max Johnson and received by the COSDEC manager in Tsumeb., Mr Ntema Sihela.

At the presentation ceremony, Johnsons said partnering with their community is one of Dundee Precious Metals’ core values. Quoting well-known author, Martin Carter, Johnson said “ I do not sleep to dream, but dream to change the world.” He also encourage the centre’s trainees to stay committed, complete the training and use their new skills to make their dreams come true.

Centre manager Sihela thanked Dundee Precious Metals on behalf of the COSDEF foundation and the COSDEC centre in Tsumeb for the new equipment.

“This donation has made it possible for the centre to endorse its vision and mission to provide relevant practical skills training to aspiring trainees,” he said adding that the centre looks forward to produce the best-trained professionals in the culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, and fashion design fields, amongst others.

The donation comprises chaffing dishes, crockery, a converyor toaster, a mobile food griller, and domestic sewing machines which will be used for training purposes. This donation from Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust supports improved skills development in the country.