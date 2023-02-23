Select Page

Training at COSDEC Tsumeb supported by Dundee Precious Metals

Posted by | Mar 2, 2023 |

Training at COSDEC Tsumeb supported by Dundee Precious Metals

The Community Skills Development Centre (COSDEC) in Tsumeb received a donation from the Dundee Precious Metals Community Trust of cooking utensils and sewing machines, to help the centre conduct training in a wider range of disciplines.

The equipment, valued at just over N$100,000 was presented by the Trust’s chairman, Mr Max Johnson and received by the COSDEC manager in Tsumeb., Mr Ntema Sihela.

At the presentation ceremony, Johnsons said partnering with their community is one of Dundee Precious Metals’ core values. Quoting well-known author, Martin Carter, Johnson said “ I do not sleep to dream, but dream to change the world.” He also encourage the centre’s trainees to stay committed, complete the training and use their new skills to make their dreams come true.

Centre manager Sihela thanked Dundee Precious Metals on behalf of the COSDEF foundation and the COSDEC centre in Tsumeb for the new equipment.

“This donation has made it possible for the centre to endorse its vision and mission to provide relevant practical skills training to aspiring trainees,” he said adding that the centre looks forward to produce the best-trained professionals in the culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, and fashion design fields, amongst others.

The donation comprises chaffing dishes, crockery, a converyor toaster, a mobile food griller, and domestic sewing machines which will be used for training purposes. This donation from Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust supports improved skills development in the country.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Sex remains a taboo subject

Sex remains a taboo subject

20 April 2012

Windhoek’s elderly community gets an early Christmas from the Mayor’s office

Windhoek’s elderly community gets an early Christmas from the Mayor’s office

11 December 2018

Prefabricated containers to improve access to and provision of HIV testing and care services

Prefabricated containers to improve access to and provision of HIV testing and care services

18 September 2017

Do more for children: UNICEF

Do more for children: UNICEF

2 March 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<