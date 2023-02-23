Lamprecht swims in Masters Men category, breaks nine national records

Former Namibian swimming ace, Lushano Lamprecht, made a big splash at the national championships the previous weekend when he broke nine records in the Masters’ Men category. This performance accounts for half of all new records at the national championship.

During the four years since he returned to Namibia, Lushano kept a low profile, focussing more on his professional career than on swimming. But as a learner, Lushano was the Namibian champion, a feat which eventually fetched him a bursary at a school in Thailand.

However, two years ago he started coaching at Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club and felt the need to get in form but it was only recently that he started swimming competitively again. The results at the nationals are testimony to Lushano’s abilities despite the fact that the 25-year-old now has to compete in the Masters’ Men category.

In this category at the nationals, he set new records for the 50, 100 and 400 metre freestyle events, the 50 and 100 metre backstroke, the 50 and 100 metre butterfly and the 200 metre individual medley.

Dolphins Swimming Club’s Marco Henning won The Best Overall Performance award at the national championships with 655 FINA points for his 100m freestyle in a time of 53:99.

Rodney Feris and Roselinda Matyayi won the Junior Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies while Oliver Durand and Molina Smalley were announced as the Senior Victor and Victrix Ludora.

Durand and Smalley also collected the most event trophies in the men’s and women’s events, with Durand taking 12 home and Smalley 11.

Both swimmers are now training for qualifiers in South Africa for the first semester.

Oliver Durand and Molina Smalley are the new senior Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum after the national Bank Windhoek swimming championships of the previous weekend. Sharing in the joy of their immense achievement, is the bank’s manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships, Audrey Mostert (middle).