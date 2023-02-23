Green Enterprise Solutions zooms in on cybersecurity

Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) hosted its first quarterly meeting for its clients in partnership with Exclusive Networks from South Africa.

The event’s main focus was on Cybersecurity and was attended by various customers of Green.

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist helping to drive the transition to a trusted digital world for all people and organizations.

Alec Aronson, the Regional Manager of SADC from Exclusive Networks shared his expertise on this prominent topic. During his speech, he stated, “cybersecurity is a hot topic, sophisticated attacks are becoming more and more prevalent leading to downtime for companies, organisations and theft of data and exploitation of vulnerabilities.”

Ilana Erasmus, Sales Manager of Green said; “Green is engaging with its customers on security and other topics to keep them up to date and protected. Having a globally recognized cybersecurity company like Exclusive Networks be part of such an event means that we get the opportunity to share this knowledge and experience with our local Namibian organisations.”

The point that was driven home is that data is the most valuable resource for any business, and the mountain of data is expanding exponentially every day. Protection solutions help shield data against cyberattacks, data loss, and ransomware. All nightmare scenarios for organisations and the prevention of downtime for an organisation are of paramount importance.

“The event was an excellent opportunity for all individuals from different organizations to learn from experts in this field and gain a deeper understanding of it,” Ilana Erasmus the Sales Manager from Green, pointed out.

Green is planning to host more events on IT topics throughout the year, which will focus on different aspects of the Technology sector. While focusing on building on strengthening partnerships with other ICT companies as well as its relationships with customers.