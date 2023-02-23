Nedbank and Rössing Foundation join forces for education through golf

By Freeman ya Ngula.

Nedbank Namibia relaunched its fundraising golf series under a new name, the Nedbank for Good Series.

This golf series, which previously raised N$656,000 for the Autism Society of Namibia, will now extend its support to more institutions, initiatives, and projects, broadening its reach to support more social causes across the country.

Speaking about this new venture, Biniam Ghirmatsion, Executive for Wealth Management and Bank assurance at Nedbank Namibia, said that the bank is honoured to play the role it does together with its clients in uplifting communities and leaving a legacy of goodwill in all spheres of the country’s people. ‘We believe that this initiative will leave a lasting legacy to the communities which will benefit from it,’ he said.

While the main aim of the series may be golf and hosting events of exceptional quality at golf courses across the country, Ghirmatsion said that the ultimate winners will be those who receive the money raised through the generosity of the golfing community. ‘This is something that all Nedbank Private Wealth clients aspire to do, and the Nedbank for Good Series provides us with the perfect platform to do exactly that.’

One of the first beneficiaries of the Nedbank for Good Series is the Rössing Foundation’s Mobile Laboratory for Science and Mathematics. The foundation supports education in English, mathematics, and science of learners across the country who do not have easy access to education centres due to their remote locations. Money raised from this year’s golf series will be used to replenish laboratory equipment, specialised tools, and chemicals. Given the large number of pupils who have challenges meeting the minimum requirements for tertiary education admission, this investment into the education sector is invaluable.

Rössing Foundation Executive Director, Uparura Kuvare said that it was encouraging to see corporates committing to their cause to better equip Namibian children for the future.

To date, the mobile laboratory has visited 62 schools across the country, delivering experiential learning to over 30,000 students. ‘The renewed commitment from Nedbank and its partners will enable us to reach more rural schools, which are experiencing challenges such as insufficient access to educational facilities, particularly laboratories for science-based experiments,’ said Kuvare.

This year the focus is on Tamariskia, Arandis and Ondangwa.

The Nedbank for Good Series, with a clear commitment to giving back to Namibian communities while furthering the game of golf, has also expanded its reach by introducing a women’s section to the series. ‘Our goal is to empower more members of society by expanding access and providing educational resources’, said Dan Zwiebel, owner of DZ Golf, the organising partner of the series. ‘I believe that success begins at grassroots level, and education is critical to the upbringing of our children,’ he said.

While most of the money raised this year will go to the Rössing Foundation, participating golf clubs can ask for financial support for charitable causes in their communities.

‘With the funds that we are raising through charitable auctions at the Nedbank for Good Series events, we wish to see a portion ploughed back straight into the communities in which the series has an indelible footprint. Participating golf clubs can therefore submit requests for funding for charitable causes within their communities,’ said Ghirmatsion.

‘We intend on being the greatest supporter of golf in our country, and the 10 events at golf courses across the country during the Nedbank for Good Series, as well as our country’s largest golf event, the Nedbank Desert Classic, epitomise this quest of ours. The fact that we are elevating the women’s section of the Nedbank for Good Series during the 2023 season reflects our desire to see the sport grow and broaden the scope of participation. As a result, given that the primary focus will be on supporting and expanding the Rössing Foundation mobile laboratory’s visitation schedules to schools across the country, we also like to see how Nedbank experts can help with financial literacy education and governance training to school boards in conjunction with the school visits,’ concluded Ghirmatsion.

Collaboration is essential in community development because it improves results and outcomes by mobilising scarce resources. The Nedbank for Good Series is co-sponsored by DZ Golf, M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, The Gondwana Collection, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Safintra Roofing, Namibia Breweries Limited, Pupkewitz Megabuild and Zebra Trailers.

The 10-part series will host golf days on the following dates: Saturday, 13 May at Gobabis Golf Club, Saturday 3 June at Oranjemund Golf Club; Saturday 24 June at Tsumeb Golf Club; Saturday 22 July at Mariental Golf Club; Saturday 5 August at Oshakati Golf Club; Saturday 26 August at Rossmund Golf Course; Saturday 2 September at Henties Bay Golf Lifestyle Estate; Saturday 9 September at Walvis Bay Golf Club; Saturday 23 September at Windhoek Golf & Country Club.

The final will take place at the Omeya Golf Club on Friday 6 October.