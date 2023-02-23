MV Costa Deliziosa to make maiden call at Walvis Bay Port – 26 other passenger vessels expected by May

The Namibian Ports Authority will welcome guests from the MV Costa Deliziosa on Tuesday at the Port of Walvis Bay.

The Costa Deliziosa which will be on her maiden call has a carrying capacity of 2,260 passengers, Namport announced in a statement.

The passenger vessel that will be docked at the Port of Walvis Bay will depart the same day sailing to its next port of call, Saint Helena, Jamestown, the statement added.

MV Costa Deliziosa en route to the Port of Walvis Bay sailing from Cape Town, South Africa Passenger vessels brings holidaymakers to the harbour towns who contribute significantly to the local tourism industry by spending money at local shops, making use of the public transport system, going on day excursions as well as purchasing souvenir items from vendors who specialize in local arts and crafts.

Meanwhile, Namport said it is set to receive 26 more passenger vessels between now and May.