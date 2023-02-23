Investment Promotion Board and World Bank Group to host investment policy and promotion seminar

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in collaboration with the World Bank Group will host a seminar on investment policy and promotion on Wednesday 01 March.

NIPDB in a statement said the seminar aims to bring together senior policymakers, development bank practitioners, and private sector stakeholders to explore dynamic global investment trends in investment policy, its impact on investment competitiveness, and its implications for Namibia.

As Namibia seeks to enhance its competitiveness and become a more attractive investment destination, this seminar will provide critical insights into global trends and international dynamics that affect investment competitiveness while also unpacking the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Investment Scorecard of Namibia.

According to NIPDB, with competition for investment intensifying, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia must engage in effective investment promotion to attract businesses and investors.

Aligned with the NIPDB’s strategic vision to enhance Namibia’s investment climate and promote measures that facilitate economic growth, the seminar underscores the importance of policy and promotion in the investment lifecycle. Moreover, by fostering a more attractive and conducive investment climate, Namibia can attract a greater influx of funding, unlocking opportunities that will improve the quality of life for all Namibians.

The session will be moderated by Selma Namutuwa, Manager of Investment Attraction at the NIPDB, and will be presented by Paul Lewis and Harald Jedlicka of the World Bank Group.