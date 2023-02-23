Roads Authority provides update on closed to all traffic District Road 212

As the water levels at Lower Orange River remain high, the Roads Authority (RA) Namibia recently announced that District Road 212 (DR212) between Aussenkehr and Rosh Pinah, is currently closed to all traffic until further notice.

The Authority said the reason for the closure was due to the high water levels from the Orange River, which is flooded. RA spokesperson, Hileni Fillemon, has confirmed that the road is still underwater, maintaining that it is still not safely passable for vehicles.

She furthered that the water has not subsided yet. “There are no plans to reopen the road soon,” Fillemon said, adding that all motorists are advised to use the alternative route, which is the Noordoewer- Keetmanshoop- Aus- Rosh Pinah road.

The South African Department of Water and Sanitation’s Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting System on Sunday showed that water levels at Lower Orange River and Lower Vaal River remain high and may take a while to respond to the reduced flows from both the upstream Orange and Vaal rivers.