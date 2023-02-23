Central Bank awards bursaries to eight students

The Bank of Namibia this week awarded eight bursaries to students to pursue their tertiary education in various filed of studies at SADC institutions of higher learning.

The students will pursue studies in the following fields accounting, mathematics, economics, statistics, and IT for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The central bank in a statement said that they award bursaries based on merit after a thorough search and interviews with selected individuals and to date they have availed 183 bursaries from the inception of the programme.

“Of this total, 23 are currently bursary holders at various universities and altogether 449 students from across the country applied for the undergraduate and postgraduate bursaries in 2022 from which we carefully selected the beneficiaries,” they added.

The beneficiaries are Ipawa Sheya who has applied for a Bachelor of Mathematical Science at the University of Stellenbosch, Liliana Walubit who applied for a Bachelor of Science in Computing at the University of Namibia, Christiaan Prinsloo, who has applied for a Bachelor of Commerce, Economics and Statistic at the University of Cape Town, Nanvula Mukata, who applied for a Bachelor of Accounting, Chartered Accounting at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, AL-zarrio Beukues, who applied for a Bachelor of Accounting, Chartered Accounting at the University of Stellenbosch, Elsabe Reinecke, who applied for a Bachelor of Accounting, Chartered Accounting at Namibia University of Science and Technology, Liandrew Cloete, who applied for a Bachelor of Accounting, Chartered Accounting at Namibia University of Science and Technology and Sanette Sheetekela, who applied for a Masters In Artificial Intelligence at the University of Cape Town.

BoN Deputy Governor, Ebson Uanguta said they recognize exceptional students through the bursary program who will fulfill future requirements related to the bank’s operations and the overall Namibia economy.

“This is why the bursary scheme emphasizes ensuring that we provide students with educational opportunities that will not only equip them with the skills to pursue their career aspirations but also enable them to lead full-filling lives,” added Uanguta.

He emphasised the link between the bank’s strategic direction and the need for equivalent areas of research.

“Namibia has undergone an exceptional acceleration in digitalization, similar to other rising economies. As part of our Strategic Plan, we continue to drive greater digital transformation, financial inclusion, and economic growth in Namibia. As we look forward to a fully digital economy, our aim is to ensure we bridge the skills gap in the priority areas, as the country is indeed in need of the skills to move to the next level and the chosen field of studies for which the bursaries will be awarded today, will take our economy forward by building future resilience and innovation capacity,” he explained.

The bank further said the agenda of inclusivity ensure that students from marginalized communities benefit from the program and in order to do this at least two of the bursaries are awarded to students from the regions each year, as has been the case for the last nine years.

“The bursary scheme covers the students’ tuition fees, textbooks, transportation, accommodation, living-related costs for the duration of studies, and a return flight ticket for those admitted outside the country. We are steadfast in our efforts to foster the development of competent individuals who will propel Namibia’s economy and full fill the country’s development goals,” concluded the bank.