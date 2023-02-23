City of Windhoek introduces employee engagement initiative o positively change organisational culture

An employee engagement initiative dubbed, Coffee with Human Capital has been introduced by the City of Windhoek Human Capital and Corporate Services (HCCS), as part of efforts to positively change organisational culture.

HCCS Acting Strategic Executive, Archie Nikanor said this initiative seeks to provide virtual bi-monthly engagement sessions for staff members to gain insight into Human Capital related matters.

Last week the department held a session focused on Performance Management, where Human Resource expert, Lisa Matomola explained in detail what performance management means to an individual employee and how individual work can contribute to the overall organisation strategy.

One of the attendees, Walter De Klerk said the session was exactly what he needed and it served as a way to motivate him again.

“Sometimes we get demotivated in our work and this platform was exactly what I needed to get my motivation back,” he added.

The City said employees have the option of attending the sessions physically in the Council chambers or virtually through Microsoft Teams.