‘Lost in the wild’ exhibition set for Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre

The opening of the exhibition of Namibian and Ugandan fauna by Joseph Ntensibe will be hosted in celebration of World Wildlife Day on 2 March at 19:00 at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), in partnership with Ricoveri Collection and the Sustainable Wildlife Management Programme (SWM).

The exhibitions are free of charge and will be running until 11 March.

The FNCC in a statement said Ntensibe’s work is inspired mainly by nature and he depicts it with love and deep understanding and his landscapes and animals have often an almost magical appearance.

“This exhibit also allows all Namibians interested in art the opportunity to know and appreciate an artist who comes from another African country and belongs to the rich cultural wealth and traditions of this wonderful continent,” added the Centre.

Ntensibe is a freelance artist from Uganda specializing in painting, sculpture, and batiks.

“The exhibition is centred on the batiks that he created expressly for Ricoveri’s Collection of African Art in the 1990s to represent Namibian and Ugandan wildlife. His batiks are treated as single works of art. Each one of them is unique and signed by the artist,” the FNCC concluded.

 

