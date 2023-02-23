Namibia and Finnish-based firm working on the establishment of an Aviation Centre of Excellence in Keetmanshoop

The Embassy of Finland, along with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), jointly held a business seminar last week in Windhoek to raise awareness among local entrepreneurs across the industry and generate the kind of discussions that will lead to the identification of business opportunities for the members of the Finnish delegation and local business people.

The seminar dubbed “Doing Business with Finland Seminar” sought to create more opportunities to support and facilitate such and many other initiatives for the businesspeople of the two countries.

NCCI President Bisey Uirab delivered a speech at the business seminar in Windhoek at Safari Hotel on 21 February, underscoring his gratitude to all the Finnish business participants for placing Namibia on their business radar by traveling here to assess investment opportunities.

He said he believes that the commercial ties between the two nations must be strengthened – in a manner that provides mutual benefits for the two countries and peoples.

“The commercial relations between Namibia and Finland have existed for a long time, and the NCCI considers Finland an important economic ally of Namibia,” Uirab said.

“We are honoured that our guests, the business delegates from Finland, seek to enhance their trade and joint projects with Namibia, especially in the circular economy, renewable energy, green transition, aviation, education, and training solutions. Namibia seeks to achieve its industrialization ambitions as envisioned in its Vision 2030. These sectors are crucial to support our industrialization efforts,” he added.

At the seminar, he announced that Namibia and Finland are currently working on a project to establish an Aviation Center of Excellence in Keetmanshoop. He further explained that this initiative will be preceded by a comprehensive feasibility study.

“We remain confident that this feasibility study will produce a positive outcome, and that the project will lead to the establishment of this Centre of Excellence. We anticipate that this project will promote economic development and value addition through service provision and entrepreneurship and job creation,” Uirab said.

Uirab added that through this project, the Namibian partners will be under the leadership of the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the AiRRHow partnership from Finland.

He also said the NCCI is here to help facilitate business linkages, adding that he trusts their partnership will continue to create more opportunities to support and facilitate such and many other initiatives for the businesspeople of the two countries.

“Therefore, we are looking forward to working with the Embassy of Finland and Finnpartnership on a relationship that will contribute to our desired goal of becoming a circular economy; a relationship that will transfer innovative skills to our people; a relationship that will economically and socially empower and sustain the livelihood of our people; and a relationship that offers mutual benefits in the application of the necessary technology and regulations of the business environment in which we all operate,” he stated.