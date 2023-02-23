PstBest launched app to allow public to become MTC Evoucher vendors

Local betting company, PstBet in partnership with digital enabler, MTC recently launched an online platform, PstBet Mobile.

The PstMobile App launched last week allows public members to sign-up to become authorized MTC Evoucher vendors for reselling to the public or for personal usage.

The product also enables users to purchase airtime, electricity, water, and gaming top-up, all from the app with ease.

In times when consumers find themselves running out of prepaid electricity or water at odd hours causing inconveniences, the PstMobile App is designed to answer this inconvenience.

Speaking at the launch, PstBet Co-founder Nelson Heita, stated that he was ecstatic about the partnership, enthusing that it is a partnership of many to come between the two entities.

“We would like to thank MTC for authorizing the e-voucher system to be integrated into this App and also for working closely with us to see this project become a reality. The App that pays for each transaction, whether you are using it for personal use or you are using it for business purposes, it’s an App that brings convenience to you. Using the app, users can purchase products and services such as airtime, electricity, pay water, and Gaming top-up,” he said.

MTC General Manager Product& Enterprise Solutions, Elton Katangolo reaffirmed MTC’s continued commitment to providing customers with convenience, flexibility, and user-friendliness.

“We are grateful to PST Bet for partnering with us, and we are committed to delivering even more innovative services to our customers in the future. As we continue to expand our distribution network and launch new services, we are confident that this partnership will continue to drive value for our customers and shareholders.”

“Our e-voucher system offers a significant improvement over traditional scratch cards, with no expiry dates and discounts on airtime purchases. Customers now have the convenience of accessing MTC Airtime at PST Bet Shops, as well as transferring airtime value between e-Dealers, making it easier and more convenient to resell airtime from their phones,” Katangolo added.