Mountain Bike champion Miller joins King Price SA team

Namibian champion cyclist, Alex Miller has joined the King Price Insurance mountain biking team in South Africa, to boost the team’s international competitiveness.

The 22-year-old Miller joins teammates Candice Lill, Philip Buys and Pressmore Musundi for the 2023 mountain biking season. Miller raced in the Tokyo Olympics and is the current African Mountain Bike champion.

On his move to the King Price team, Miller said “It’s a great honour to join the King Price Xtreme team. I’m looking forward to represent King Price at races and getting some medals in the process. It really is fantastic to be part of a team that supports athletes across a variety of sporting disciplines.”

King Price’s client experience partner, Wynand van Vuuren said he is looking forward to a strong showing from a team that comprises a mix of talent, experience, and age.

‘This season’s team will build on the strong foundation we put in place last year. We’re looking forward to great results while also having a team that works well together. Even though many consider cycling to be an individual pursuit, with great teamwork and strong back-office support, good results will follow. Miller’s signing gives us more depth and brings new talent into the fold,” said van Vuuren.

Miller whose dream is to race professionally in Spain, has already set his sights on doing well at the upcoming Cape Epic in March. Beyond that, there are the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics to look forward to.